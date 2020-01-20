Image caption The alleged attack is said to have happened in Glasgow's Merchant City after an Old Firm game

Nine people are to stand trial accused of the attempted murder of a man during a large-scale disturbance after a Celtic-Rangers game.

The alleged attack is said to have happened between Albion Street and Blackfriars Street in Glasgow's Merchant City on 31 March 2019.

It is claimed Francis McCann was stabbed in the neck, punched and stamped on.

The nine deny the charge, as well as the serious assault of two other men.

Kyle Beard, 25, Andrew Quinn, 26, James Quinn, 21, William Barclay, 28, Kahl Cullen, 23, Gemma Martin, 25, Jack Docherty, 28, Jamie Kinnaird, 26, and James Gemmell, 23, will face trial at the High Court in Glasgow in July.

'Shouting and swearing'

They are said to said to have acted together in trying to kill Mr McCann, who also allegedly had cider poured over him and had a bottle thrown at him.

The nine are separately charged with assaulting Scott Meehan and Lee Wylie to their severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of their lives.

Mr Meehan is said to have been punched, knocked to the ground and struck with a knife.

Mr Wylie was allegedly punched, kicked and stabbed with a blade.

Mr Beard alone faces a charge of assaulting George Cullen to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement during a further alleged knife attack.

The accused, who are all from Glasgow, are finally charged with behaving in a "threatening and abusive manner" by shouting and swearing at others.