Glasgow & West Scotland

Police officer in hospital after Glasgow crash

  • 20 January 2020

A police officer has been injured a crash involving a police car and a council care service vehicle in Glasgow.

The two cars collided at about 20:15 on Edinburgh Road, in the Springboig area of the city.

Firefighters helped remove the injured driver who was taken to hospital.

Their condition was not known, but it was not thought to be life-threatening. Police Scotland said the road would be closed while the cars were removed.

