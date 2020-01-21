Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the B842 on Saturday evening

A man who died in a car crash in Argyll and Bute on Saturday has been named by police.

Ian Smith, who was 30 and from Campbeltown, died at the scene of the crash on the B842 south of Stewarton at about 17:00.

Police Scotland said another car had been involved in the incident.

Inquires are ongoing and officers have appealed for members of the public who might have information about the crash to get in touch.

Sgt Nicola Taylor said: "If anyone was in the area at the time of the crash, or has any dashcam footage that can assist us, please get in contact.

"I would like to thank everyone who has helped with our inquiries so far."