Image copyright Daily Record Image caption The teenager murdered Frank Sinclair near Westwood Community Centre in East Kilbride

A teenager has been convicted of murdering a 61-year-old man by stamping on his face so hard his spine was severed from his head.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named because he is under 18, admitted killing Frank Sinclair, but denied murdering him in January 2019.

But a jury found him guilty of murder after deliberating for about two hours at the High Court in Glasgow.

He will be sentenced next month at a hearing in Edinburgh.

The teenager gave evidence and admitted killing Mr Sinclair, telling the court: "I've still not got over it. I just feel destroyed."

The court heard the boy stamped full force on Mr Sinclair's face and neck at least two or three times - minutes after trying to help him.

The teenager and three female friends - all aged 16 or 17 - came across Mr Sinclair lying on the ground at the rear of Westwood Community Centre in East Kilbride, at about 20:00 on 19 January last year.

Initially the teenager tried to help Mr Sinclair up. But the court was told he became angry when, as he lifted him up to a standing position, they both lost their balance and fell to the ground.

The boy believed Mr Sinclair had pushed him, causing him to scrape his face off the community centre wall.

'Lost temper'

The 17-year-old was asked by prosecutor Liam Ewing QC : "Do you remember evidence that you were shouting noises as you stamped on Mr Sinclair?"

He replied: "Yes, I was just shouting, getting all my anger out."

Mr Ewing then said: "What was your intention as Mr Sinclair lay on the ground?"

The teenager said: "To hurt him," adding: "I just lost my temper. I just lost it."

Mr Sinclair had 19 injuries to his face and neck including a fractured Adam's apple and a vertebrae at the top of his spine was severed causing internal decapitation.

Pathologist Dr Sharon Melmore said: "This is an unusual injury we usually see this in people who have fallen from a height or are in a road traffic accident."

The court heard Mr Sinclair had been drinking with a friend at the Westwood Bar before the attack.

'Brutal' attack

Following the verdict, Det Insp Alan MacDonald said: "This was a sustained and violent attack on a vulnerable individual who, on the night in question, needed the help of someone kind.

"Instead he died in the most brutal way, in an attack that has no justification. The accused has shown no remorse and offered no explanation for this senseless violence."

The boy was also found guilty of an unprovoked attack on Jay Mungall, aged 18, by punching him on the head and body at Westwood Stores in East Kilbride, about an hour before the murder.

The teenager now faces a life sentence which has been deferred for a background report and an assessment of the danger he poses to the public.