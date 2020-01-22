Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Kevin McGuire was previously banned from every football ground in the UK

A football hooligan has been convicted of punching three police horses during violent clashes before a Celtic game.

Celtic fan Kevin McGuire, 36, was part of a mob that attacked officers ahead of a Scottish Cup tie against Airdrie.

McGuire, who was previously banned from every football ground in the UK, was described as a "prime mover" in the violence near Celtic Park last January.

He was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to the horses at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Sheriff John McCormick told him: "The police were reacting proportionally to what was coming to them by the group of Celtic supporters.

"This was an extremely serious matter being part of a group that assaulted police by throwing missiles, spitting at them and punching police horses and their riders."

'Bricks and missiles thrown'

The sheriff added: "You have a record which includes a breach of the peace with a football aggravation and were the subject of a football banning order."

McGuire was also convicted of assaulting two police officers and acting in a threatening and abusive manner.

Sentence was deferred for reports and McGuire, from Cardonald in Glasgow, was remanded in custody.

The court had heard one police officer caught up in the violence describe it as the worst riot he had ever seen.

Sgt Mark Stewart, who was at the match with his horse Oban, said: "When I got there, Airdrie fans were being blocked from getting into the ground by Celtic fans.

"There were families trying to get in and bricks and missiles getting flung as well as spitting and throwing lit cigarettes.

"It was very aggressive and this was the worst riot I had ever seen."

'Full-blown punch'

The officer told the court that McGuire was "directing others" during the clashes and said he saw McGuire attack the three police horses outside the ground.

He added: "I asked him to move and he punched my horse Oban on the muzzle which caused him to react.

"It was a full-blown punch and he also punched police horse Glasgow on the face."

Sgt Stewart said another police horse called Nerston was punched during the clashes.