Image copyright Google Image caption The second attack took place on Main Street in Rutherglen

Two men have been stabbed in street attacks five minutes apart in a town in South Lanarkshire.

Police said a 35-year-old man was assaulted in King Street, Rutherglen, at about 15:20 on Tuesday.

A 37-year-old man was then attacked in nearby Main Street, close to the Superbuys store.

Both men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where they were treated before being released.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Con Derek Young at Cambuslang CID said: "We have very limited information regarding the motive for these assaults and can only describe the suspects as being men in their early 20s who were wearing dark clothing.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time these assaults took place and may have witnessed the incidents, or anyone who may have captured them on their dash cams."