Speed limit of 20mph agreed for most Glasgow roads

Drivers will be subjected to a 20mph speed limit on the vast majority of roads across Glasgow, under new plans agreed by councillors.

The restriction would apply to residential streets, the city centre and other main shopping areas.

It will also be enforced where there are high levels of walking or cycling in a bid to improve safety, reduce noise and cut congestion.

All other streets in the city would generally retain a 30mph limit.

The move was agreed by Glasgow City Council and will now be subject to the statutory traffic regulation process.

If approved, it could be implemented over four years.

Reduce accident risk

At present 179 miles (288 km) of city streets are subject to a 20mph limit but councillors want to roll it out further, including to all of the city's residential streets.

Of Glasgow's 1,180 miles (1,900 km) roads, more than 870 miles (1,400 km) are considered to be residential areas.

The limit was recommended by the climate emergency working group as part of Glasgow's effort to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

Councillor Anna Richardson, city convener for sustainability and carbon reduction, said the speed limit would improve road safety.

"It's well known that lower speeds reduce the risk of accidents but also reduce the severity of any injuries suffered by those involved," she said.

She added council research on the impact of 20mph zones indicated a 31% reduction in incidents.

The decision comes after MSPs last year voted down a bill seeking to make 20mph the standard speed limit on residential streets in Scotland.

Earlier this week Hope Street in the city centre was named the most polluted street in Scotland as campaigners described the country's air quality as "shameful".

Ms Richardson said: "Safer roads will make walking and cycling a much more attractive option for getting around the city.

"Many cities across the country are introducing a widespread 20mph limit and the evidence that's being gathered shows that the impact on journey times for cars and buses has been minimal."

The council said it was initially estimated that introducing a widespread 20mph limit with traditional traffic calming measures, such as speed bumps and raised tables, would cost about £25m.

But a recent relaxation of the rules on traffic calming means the expansion of the new limit would cost around £4.35m.