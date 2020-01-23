Image copyright Paul Smith Image caption A man is understood to have been shot in Cumbernauld

A man has been taken to hospital by ambulance after a suspected shooting in a housing estate in North Lanarkshire.

Local people reported hearing two loud bangs in Cumbernauld shortly before police officers arrived on scene.

Officers confirmed they were in attendance after being called to a "disturbance" in Brunswick Gardens at about 17:55.

A spokeswoman added that there would be a continued police presence in the area overnight.

The incident is understood to have taken place in a Bellway new build estate known as Manor Park, which is just off Dullatur Road.