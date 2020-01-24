Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The body of Ryan Richardson was discovered at his flat in Kilmany Drive

A man was bludgeoned to death at his flat by someone he knew after falling asleep, a court has heard.

Anthony Allan, 25, was found guilty of killing Ryan Richardson at the victim's flat in Shettleston, Glasgow, in March last year.

Prosecutors believe Allan battered the 28-year-old with a baseball bat or similar weapon.

The victim's body was found after his family raised the alarm when they did not hear from him for days.

The killing is said to have happened between 3 and 15 March last year.

The 25-year-old now faces a life sentence being convicted of murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

'I did it'

The court heard that the pair were known to each other and had been in regular contact.

When police found Mr Richardson's body in his living room, he had suffered "extensive" fractures to his skull and cheekbone as well as bleeding on the brain.

His injuries were compared to those suffered by car-crash victim or people who had fallen from a height.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell told jurors the Crown relied on a "number of admissions" made by Allan after the murder.

This included Allan stating to one man: "I did it, I did it." The killer was described as being as if "he was on a high" while talking about it.

Allan was said to have picked up a "lump of wood or bat" as Ryan slept in his flat.

Judge Lord Matthews adjourned the case for reports until next month.

He told jurors the trial had been "a deeply unpleasant case".