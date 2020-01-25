Glasgow & West Scotland

Man arrested abroad over Glasgow murder due in court

  • 25 January 2020
Jamie Lee
Image caption Jamie Lee died following an incident in Castlemilk

A man arrested abroad on a European arrest warrant in connection with a murder is expected to appear in court next week.

Jamie Lee, 23, died following an incident in the Castlemilk area of Glasgow on 8 July, 2017.

The 25-year-old, who was arrested in December, is expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

