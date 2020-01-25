Image caption The parade was organised by the West of Scotland Band Alliance

Two people have been arrested and a police officer injured after a Republican march was met by a counter-protest Loyalist group in Glasgow.

The parade, organised by the West of Scotland Band Alliance, was temporarily halted three times in the city centre.

It was held to mark the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when 13 people died after British soldiers opened fire on demonstrators in Derry in 1972.

The National Defence League had urged loyalists to block the Glasgow march.

Hundreds of police officers on foot and horseback tried to maintain order and separate members of both groups.

Police said they dealt with minor disorder, including the throwing of missiles which resulted in an officer being injured.

Recent marches have sparked safety concerns after a full-scale riot in Govan last August, when a march by a Republican flute band was met by hundreds of Loyalist demonstrators.

A police officer was also injured following two Republican marches and subsequent clashes with Loyalist protesters in September.

'No significant incident'

Glasgow City Council had expected about 200 people to take part in Saturday's march.

An estimated 50 Loyalist supporters were anticipated to disrupt proceedings.

Ch Supt Mark Hargreaves said: "We can confirm that the procession concluded at its destination shortly after 1pm without significant incident.

"Officers dealt with minor disorder, including missiles being thrown, which resulted in minor injury to a police officer.

"The procession was stopped a number of times as a result of protest activity to mitigate any further incidents, ensure the safety of all persons involved, and the wider community.

"Two people have been arrested for minor disorder offences."