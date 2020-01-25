Two men found stabbed near Coatbridge police station
- 25 January 2020
Two men have been taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds near a police station in North Lanarkshire.
Officers were called after a man was discovered with chest injuries in the Whittington Street area of Coatbridge at about 06:55.
A second man was later found with back wounds inside a property on the same street.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing and officers remained at the scene.