Image caption The men were found in the Whittington Street area of Coatbridge

Two men have been taken to hospital after being found with stab wounds near a police station in North Lanarkshire.

Officers were called after a man was discovered with chest injuries in the Whittington Street area of Coatbridge at about 06:55.

A second man was later found with back wounds inside a property on the same street.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing and officers remained at the scene.