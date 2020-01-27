Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on the B8024 in Argyll

Two people have been found dead following a car crash in Argyll.

The bodies of a 37-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were discovered near a car on Sunday at about 09:00.

The incident happened on the B8024, and the vehicle was found on the shoreline south of Ormsary, on the west coast.

Sgt Paul MacPherson said: "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident which has resulted in the deaths of two people.

"I would urge anyone with information which could help our investigation or who may have seen the car at any time overnight to let us know as soon as they can."

Police said the victims' next of kin have been notified.