Image caption Jamie Lee died following an incident in Castlemilk

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a young father.

Jordan Owen, 25, is accused of shooting Jamie Lee, 23, near Ballantay Terrace in Castlemilk, Glasgow on 8 July 2017.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of Joseph Lee and Jordan Loughrey by discharging a firearm or similar instrument at them at a park also near Ballantay Terrace in 2016.

Owen made no plea and was remanded in custody by Sheriff Paul Crozier pending further examination.

He is expected to appear again within eight days.