Four men charged after prisoner found dead in HMP Low Moss cell
- 28 January 2020
Four men have been charged in connection with the death of a prisoner at HMP Low Moss in East Dunbartonshire.
Darren Brownlie, 47, was discovered in his cell at the prison, near Bishopbriggs, on 6 January.
The men, age 26, 30, 30 and 33, are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.