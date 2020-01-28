Image caption Brownlie was discovered in his cell at HMP Low Moss

Four men have been charged in connection with the death of a prisoner at HMP Low Moss in East Dunbartonshire.

Darren Brownlie, 47, was discovered in his cell at the prison, near Bishopbriggs, on 6 January.

The men, age 26, 30, 30 and 33, are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.