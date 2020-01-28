Image copyright Iain McGuinness Image caption The man was pronounced dead at the scene in Clydebank

A biker has died after he was involved in a serious crash with a pedestrian and a car in West Dunbartonshire.

Emergency services were called to reports of the collision on Mountblow Road, Clydebank at about 16:05 on Tuesday.

Ambulance crews attempted to resuscitate the 23-year-old but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pedestrian and the driver of the car were also checked over, but were not hurt.

Police inquiries are ongoing and officers have urged anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have dashcam footage to contact their non-emergency line.