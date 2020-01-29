Image copyright Glasgow Harbour Lifestyle Outlet Image caption Developers say the complex will be "the opposite of a traditional, enclosed shopping mall"

Plans for a new £100m Clydeside retail outlet, including shops, restaurants and a cinema, have been given the green light.

Glasgow Harbour Lifestyle Outlet will be developed on land bordered by both the River Clyde and River Kelvin.

Planning permission in principle had previously been agreed but the new application included more detail.

Developer Peel L&P runs similar retail parks in Manchester, known as the Lowry Outlets, and at Gloucester Quays.

A planning report said the complex, which is close to the city's Riverside Museum, was being "promoted as being the opposite of a traditional, enclosed shopping mall".

Previously the developers have said the 350,000 sq ft complex would create 2,000 new jobs when completed in 2021.

And they estimated it could be worth about £45m a year to the local economy.

Image copyright Peel Lifestyle Outlets Image caption An aerial view of how the new Glasgow Harbour Lifestyle Outlet will look

Jason Pullen, Peel Lifestyle Outlets' managing director, said: "Shopping has evolved to become a major leisure activity.

"We are creating the next generation of outlet destination by delivering a balanced combination of exciting leisure and entertainment with a strong retail offering.

"Glasgow Harbour Lifestyle Outlet will have a multi-generational appeal, as operators are supported by events, activities and performance space."

The proposals involve more than 20,000 sq m of retail units, more than 10,000 sq m for leisure uses and restaurants/bars totalling almost 4,000 sq m.

Councillor Jon Molyneux said the previous approval in principle was more focused on leisure than retail, but the more detailed plans showed more shops.

But a planning officer said they were happy with the mixed-use development, which is set to be made up of six blocks.

Block A, located at the northernmost part of the site beside the Clydeside Expressway, will have 55 shops, five levels of car parking and a management suite. One of the shopping streets will include a covered street.

Block B will be two stories in height, with 33 ground floor retail units and a "single, large scale leisure unit at first floor".

Image copyright Glasgow Harbour Lifestyle Outlet Image caption An aerial view of the land on the banks of the Clyde where the new complex will be built

Eight food and drink premises and 11 retail units will be included in Block C as well as a 12-screen cinema.

A VIP suite and 17 retail units are planned for Block D and Block E would contain one food and drink unit and five retail units. The first floor would have a gym.

Block F, near the junction of the River Kelvin and the River Clyde, would be made up of two retail units, a large food and drink unit and rows of outdoor seating.

Story provided by local democracy reporter Drew Sandelands