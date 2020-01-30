Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption William Kennedy killed Patricia McIlwraith and seriously injured her husband Robert

A speeding driver who killed a woman and seriously injured her husband has been jailed for almost five years.

William Kennedy drove at more than 100mph while travelling to catch a ferry in July 2018.

The 48 year-old was on the wrong side of the road when he smashed into Patricia and Robert McIlwraith's car on the A76 near Ballantrae, Ayrshire.

Mrs McIlwraith did not survive and her husband suffered a broken spine, two punctured lungs and kidney damage.

Kennedy, from Drongan in Ayrshire, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at an earlier hearing.

The charge also stated Mr McIlwraith was left severely injured and permanently impaired.

At the High Court in Glasgow he was jailed for four years and eight months, and banned from driving for seven years and four months.

Sentencing him, Lord Burns said: "You recognised you caused the death of Mrs McIlwraith as well as devastating and life-changing injuries to her husband.

"He has endured enormous physical and emotional pain - that will continue."

Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Patricia McIlwraith was killed in the crash which left her husband, Robert, with life-changing injuries.

The earlier hearing heard that Kennedy was booked to travel on the Cairnryan to Larne ferry on the day the crash happened.

It was told his Ford Ranger pick-up reached speeds in excess of 100mph three minutes before the collision.

Kennedy was travelling at 64mph - above the 50mph speed limit - when his vehicle hit the McIlwraith's Ford Fusion, the court was told.

The couple, who lived in Colmonell, Ayrshire, were returning home from a shopping trip to Stranraer..

Mrs McIlwraith died after suffering a fatal chest injury, while he husband was airlifted to hospital.

He spent several months in hospital and now needs to use a wheelchair most of the time.

At the sentencing hearing, Kennedy's QC Gordon Jackson told the court: "He was driving too fast trying to catch a ferry.

"It was not that important, but he did not want to let family down.

"What caused him to lose it at that point, we are not entirely sure. It was not a deliberate overtaking manoeuvre."

Mr Jackson added Kennedy's marriage had since broken down and he had lost his roofing business.