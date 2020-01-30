Man arrested following Cumbernauld shooting incident
A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting incident in Cumbernauld last week.
He was later released by police "pending further inquiries".
A woman walking her dog in the town's Brunswick Gardens was slightly injured but the dog, Henry, died. A 27-year-old man was more seriously injured.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A 23-year-old man was arrested in relation to a disturbance in Brunswick Gardens, Cumbernauld.
"The incident happened around 6.55pm on Thursday, 23 January, 2020. The man has been released pending further inquiries.
"Inquiries remain ongoing."