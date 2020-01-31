Man and woman found dead after crash in Argyll named
- 31 January 2020
A man and a woman who were found dead following a car crash in Argyll have been named by police.
They were 37-year-old father-of-three Jonathan Graham and 19-year-old Jasmine Herron.
Their bodies were discovered near a car on the B8024 south of Ormsary at about 09:00 on Sunday.
A police spokesman said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continued and officers were speaking to witnesses.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Police Scotland.