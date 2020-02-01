Image copyright Bear Scotland Image caption The Rest and Be Thankful reopened on Saturday afternoon

The A83 has reopened at the Rest and Be Thankful, following more than two days of disruption caused by a landslide.

In excess of 1,300 tonnes of debris has been removed from the road in Argyll since it landed on the carriageway early on Thursday morning.

Bear Scotland said workers have also reinstated drainage and built a protective barrier.

Stabilising work has also been carried out on the slope above the road.

Forestry and Land Scotland has stabilised boulders and removed trees affected by the landslide.

Bear Scotland's Eddie Ross said they worked in "some very challenging conditions".

He added: "Temporary traffic signals and a concrete barrier have been put in place as a precaution whilst further works are undertaken off-road.

"We'd like to thank the travelling public for their patience whilst the clearance work was undertaken."

Drivers have been diverted on to the Old Military Road while the clear-up work has been carried out.

Drone footage shows the extent of the Rest And Be Thankful landslip

The landslide happened at about 03:00 on Thursday, when debris landed on road to the east of the area covered by fences and "catchpits" erected after previous landslides.

Experts believed it was triggered by a landslip in a forested area above the road, after more than 86mm (3in) of rain fell over two days.

It was the latest in a series of major landslips to hit the road and it led to calls for a "permanent solution".