Man found dead next to Glasgow's Central Station
- 2 February 2020
A 40-year-old man has been found dead on waste ground next Glasgow's Central Station.
British Transport Police received reports of two injured men at a site off the city's Jamaica Street at about 22:45 on Saturday.
The 40-year-old man was declared dead at the scene and the second man is being treated in hospital for serious injuries.
A police spokesman said the incident was being treated as unexplained.