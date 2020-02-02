Glasgow Strictly Come Dancing tour show cancelled

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Strictly Come Dancing live tour was in Glasgow this weekend

A performance of Strictly Come Dancing's live tour in Glasgow has been cancelled due to a water leak.

In a statement on Twitter, the SSE Hydro said the leak had affected the stage area and it only became apparent shortly before the doors opened.

Audience members who were stuck outside the venue complained about a lack of communication from organisers.

The matinee, which was due to start at 13:30, was one of four performances due to take place over the weekend.

It is not yet clear whether the Sunday night show will go ahead.

Image caption Crowds were stuck outside the SSE Hydro

The SSE Hydro statement said: "We are sorry to say that due to a water leak which affected the stage area, today's matinee has had to be cancelled.

"The team worked hard to resolve the problem which became apparent shortly before doors opened. The cause of which is unknown.

"We are liaising with the promoter of the event to reschedule the show, however refunds are available from the point of purchase and we sincerely apologise to those affected."