Police investigation after man's body found on Bute
The discovery of a man's body on the Isle of Bute has sparked a police investigation.
The man was found near the village of Kingarth at around 11:50 on Sunday.
The family of Paul Connolly, who was reported missing from the island in November, has been informed. However formal identification has yet to take place.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman was unable to say whether or not the death was being treated as unexplained.
In a statement, the force said: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing."