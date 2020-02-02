Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found near Kingarth on the Isle of Bute.

The discovery of a man's body on the Isle of Bute has sparked a police investigation.

The man was found near the village of Kingarth at around 11:50 on Sunday.

The family of Paul Connolly, who was reported missing from the island in November, has been informed. However formal identification has yet to take place.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman was unable to say whether or not the death was being treated as unexplained.

In a statement, the force said: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the death are ongoing."