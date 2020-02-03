Image copyright Google Image caption Customers at The Clock had reported feeling unwell

More than a dozen homes and businesses in a South Lanarkshire town were evacuated on Sunday following a suspected carbon monoxide leak.

The emergency services were called to The Clock bar in Cambuslang at about 18:00 after customers became unwell amid reports of a "chemical smell".

A specialist unit to contain chemical spills was sent to the scene in Main Street, along with three fire engines.

Thirteen properties were evacuated, including the pub and several homes.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a number of people were checked over but had not suffered any lasting effects.

Safety check

Gas engineers from Scotland's emergency gas response network SGN attended and isolated the gas supply to the pub, before performing a safety check on the property and surrounding area.

A spokesman for The Clock bar said: "The Clock had a carbon monoxide leak but it is suspected to have originated elsewhere. It has now been declared safe and has reopened.

"We don't know where it came from but we have taken extra steps to make sure our customers are safe."

An SGN spokesman said: "A number of nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution but have now been reoccupied after we carried out a safety check."

It is understood during final checks engineers did not find any trace of carbon monoxide.