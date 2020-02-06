Highland Chieftain portrait 'bought for Glasgow'

Image copyright Glasgow Museums Image caption A Highland Chieftain: Portrait of Lord Mungo Murray was secured by Glasgow Museums for £500,000

The 17th Century Portrait of Lord Mungo Murray, by renowned artist John Michael Wright, has been bought for display by Glasgow Museums.

The 1683 work is the earliest major portrait to depict a sitter full-length in Highland dress.

It was secured for £500,000 thanks to a major of contribution of £250,000 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The painting has been put on display in the Scottish Identity in Art gallery at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum.