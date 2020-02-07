Image copyright Getty Images

Prints never before seen by the public have been put on display just over a month after Alasdair Gray's death.

The 85-year-old was known for novels such as Lanark (1981) and the award-winning Poor Things (1992), which are both set in Glasgow where he was born.

But he was equally respected for his artistic work, which is the focus of an exhibition at Glasgow's Print Studio.

The newly-displayed works include Awakening and Boy With Spoon.

Image copyright Alasdair Gray/Glasgow Print Studio Image caption Awakening was one of the last works Alasdair Gray completed in 2019

As someone who worked with both words and images, Gray often created prints that included fragments of prose and poetry.

Image copyright Alasdair Gray/Glasgow Print Studio Image caption Another of Grays late works never displayed before is Boy With Spoon

The Glasgow exhibition, called Omnium Gatherum, will run until 12 April.

Image copyright Alasdair Gray/Glasgow Print Studio Image caption Gray created distinctive cover illustrations for his Lanark novel

Alasdair Gray's public murals are visible across Glasgow, with other works on display in the V&A and the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art.

Image copyright Alasdair Gray/Glasgow Print Studio Image caption As well as his own writing, Gray included other work such as the 1818 poem Ozymandias by Percy Bysshe Shelley

Copies of the prints will be on sale, with prices ranging from £600 to £1,500.

Image copyright Alasdair Gray/Glasgow Print Studio Image caption The artist continued to work in the last two years of his life, completing Smug Cogito in 2018

