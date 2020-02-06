Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption Only cycles and public transport will be able to use the roads around George Square

Glasgow City Council has backed proposals to pedestrianise parts of George Square.

It approved an £8m-£10m plan to remove vehicles from large parts of the area as part of a development strategy for the city centre.

All parking spaces will be removed from the square while the east and west sides will be fully pedestrianised.

Cyclists and public transport will be able to travel down the north and south sides.

A new pedestrian link will be formed through George Square, connecting Queen Street Station with Argyle Street and the Clyde.

The plan was drawn up ahead of Glasgow's hosting of major events including games for the Uefa European Championships and the UN COP26 climate change conference - but construction work is not due to start until 2023.

Image copyright Glasgow City Council Image caption Parking will be completely banned in the area

Glasgow City Council said a consultation found residents want more green space, less traffic and "a permanently available public space where people can meet, sit, protest and walk through".

The plan is part of a wider £115m Avenues programme which aims to make Glasgow city centre more attractive, more sustainable and more economically competitive.

Council leader Susan Aitken said: "We can now begin work on the redevelopment of George Square to deliver the changes that the people of Glasgow have told us they want.

"Throughout this process, we will continue to engage with everyone with a stake in the square to create a civic space we can all enjoy and be proud of."