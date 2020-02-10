Man arrested after elderly woman found dead in her home
A man has been arrested after an elderly woman was found dead in her home in South Lanarkshire.
Police said the alarm was raised in Dalziel Street, Hamilton, at about 16:30 on Sunday.
Detectives said a 35-year-old man is in custody in connection with the death of the pensioner, who has not been named.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Inquiries remain ongoing".