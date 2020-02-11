Image copyright Google Image caption The Polo Lounge in Glasgow is one of the largest gay bars in Scotland

Police have launched an investigation after homophobic graffiti was daubed on the entrance to a gay bar in Glasgow.

Officers were alerted to the vandalism at the Polo Lounge in Wilson Street at about 18:20 on Tuesday.

The venue, which is described as LGBTQ+ inclusive, is one of the largest of its kind in Scotland. Hours after the incident staff tweeted "#LGBTQ #Pololovesyou x"

A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.

An image of the graffiti emerged on social media, sparking anger in the local community.

Warning: Readers may find the following image offensive.

Image copyright @rayowendillon Image caption Police are investigating a report of vandalism at the Wilson Street venue

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.