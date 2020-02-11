Homophobic graffiti daubed on Polo Lounge entrance in Glasgow
Police have launched an investigation after homophobic graffiti was daubed on the entrance to a gay bar in Glasgow.
Officers were alerted to the vandalism at the Polo Lounge in Wilson Street at about 18:20 on Tuesday.
The venue, which is described as LGBTQ+ inclusive, is one of the largest of its kind in Scotland. Hours after the incident staff tweeted "#LGBTQ #Pololovesyou x"
A police spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing.
An image of the graffiti emerged on social media, sparking anger in the local community.
Warning: Readers may find the following image offensive.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.