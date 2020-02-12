Man dies after being hit by bus in Glasgow

A man has died after being struck by a bus in the south side of Glasgow.

Police were alerted to the crash on Battlefield Road at the junction with Brisbane Street, near Shawlands, at about 10:00.

Officers are looking to speak to passengers on the bus who left the scene before police arrived.

Sgt Roy McCarney has also appealed to motorists who were driving in the area, particularly if they have dashcam footage.

He said: "The man's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are very much with them and his friends at this tragic time."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.