Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Robert Muir (left) and Stephen O'Donnell kicked and stamped on their victim's head

Two men have been jailed for life after a man was punched, kicked and stamped to death in an unprovoked attack.

Father-of-one George Calvert, 30, was murdered in his own flat in Glen Street in Paisley in March 2019.

Stephen O'Donnell and Robert Muir, both 30, inflicted 63 injuries on Mr Calvert - 26 of them to his head and neck. He died from a massive brain injury.

O'Donnell and Muir will both serve at least 20 years in prison before they can be considered for release.

The High Court in Glasgow heard that Mr Calvert was ambushed at his flat.

O'Donnell and Muir had been drinking on the morning of 19 March after being sent away from appointments for their community payback orders.

'We've done George in'

O'Donnell was serving an order for drink driving and driving while disqualified, while Muir was given one for an assault with a bottle.

In the afternoon they attacked Mr Calvert and left him dying on the landing outside his flat.

Judge Lady Rae told the pair: "You were both found guilty by a jury of what can only be described as a brutal and savage attack on a man in his own home.

"I detect little or no remorse. You, O'Donnell, tried to minimise your involvement and Muir you said you have no memory of events."

Image copyright BBC/PoliceScotland Image caption George "Geordie" Calvert was attacked outside his flat in Paisley

The court heard that O'Donnell, who was in a relationship with 19-year-old Kirsteen Templeton, feared Mr Calvert would tell her jealous ex-boyfriend Robert Cowan about them.

The sound of the horrific beating and Mr Calvert whimpering was heard by people in neighbouring flats.

Minutes afterwards O'Donnell told Ms Templeton: "We've just done George in."

O'Donnell, who lived in the same block of flats, tried to fool police by telling them he just had arrived home and found the street 'like a CSI parking lot."

His accomplice Muir asked Ms Templeton to lie for them and say they were in O'Donnell's flat all day.

They were brought to justice because their clothes and shoes were covered in droplets of Mr Calvert's blood.

Muir's handprint in Mr Calvert's blood was found on a wall near to where Mr Calvert lay.

They had both earlier offered pleas of guilty to the lesser charge of culpable homicide, but these were rejected.

Tony Graham QC, representing O'Donnell said: "It was never the intention to do more than an assault or a breach of the peace, but it escalated."