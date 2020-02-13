Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ailands Aleksanders, Aivars Hauberts and Ludvigs Rudevics were found guilty of raping the schoolgirl

Four men have been convicted of sexually abusing and grooming a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

Ailands Aleksanders, 22, Ludvigs Rudevics, 35, and Aivars Hauberts, 21, were found guilty of raping her and Hardis Gindra, 27, was convicted of having under-age sex.

The men bought the 15-year-old gifts, including underwear, and gave her drugs and alcohol.

Their conviction follows a four-year police investigation.

Two of the men - Rudevics and Hauberts - were extradited from Latvia, where all four of the men are from.

The men were convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of the abuse, which happened in 2015.

Their victim, who is now 19 and lives in Glasgow, sobbed as she told how she was raped by Hauberts and Alekanders at a birthday party in Burnfield Road, Glasgow, on 3 June 2015.

She told the court she was intoxicated and was falling in and out of sleep.

The teenager also recalled how Rudevics raped her at a flat in Ardencraig Road, Glasgow on 14 July 2015 after offering her a place to stay for the night, and that Gindra had under-age sex with her at an unknown location on 13 June 2015.

Prosecutor Bernard Ablett said: "They groomed and sexually exploited her and used her as nothing other that a sex object."

Judge Lord Armstong placed all four on the sex offenders' register and deferred sentence on them until next month for background reports.

He granted Gindra bail and remanded the others in custody.

All four denied the charges against them.