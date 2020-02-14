Image caption Daniel McGuigan was pronounced dead at the scene

Two brothers have pled guilty to murdering a gardener with an axe and a knife in a Glasgow street.

David Brookhouse, 38 and John Brookhouse, 35, attacked Daniel McGuigan in front of bystanders in Castlemilk on 24 May 2019.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named because of his age, pled guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

The High Court in Glasgow heard there had been bad feeling between the brothers and Mr McGuigan.

There had been arguments between the three as recently as two weeks before the killing.

Attacked on tea break

Mr McGuigan - who was working on garden maintenance with four colleagues - was on his morning tea break when he was attacked.

After being spotted by the pair, David Brookhouse said to his brother "Let's get the tools". He took a knife from a kitchen while John Brookhouse picked up an axe.

They went looking for Mr McGuigan and were joined by the teenager, who was 14 at the time and had brought a piece of wood.

The brothers saw Mr McGuigan at his works van and ran towards him.

Mr McGuigan tried to defend himself by throwing a leaf blower at John Brookhouse and tried to flee.

Stabbed in the heart

John Brookhouse raised the axe and struck Mr McGuigan with it, while his brother stabbed the victim three times.

Members of the public shouted at the three accused to leave Mr McGuigan alone.

Prosecutor Bill McVicar said: "The force used was such that the blade of the knife broke."

The court heard the gardener was fatally stabbed in the heart and was left lying in the street. He died at the scene.

The brothers were remanded in custody and the 15-year-old was granted bail.

Lady Scott closed the court to the public - including Mr McGuigan's family - because of the age of the teenager.

All three will be sentenced in Edinburgh on 16 March.