Glasgow & West Scotland

M8 motorway reopens after fire engulfs lorry near Harthill services

  • 15 February 2020
lorry fire
Image caption Smoke billowed across the motorway as the cab was engulfed by flames

The westbound lanes of the M8 near Harthill services have reopened after being closed due to a lorry fire.

The cab of the vehicle was engulfed in flames and smoke billowing across the carriageway affected visibility.

Police were called about 09:40 and the motorway was shut between Jn 4a Heartlands and Jn 5 Shotts towards Glasgow with diversions in place.

Drivers heading east were also warned to take care because of the smoke.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said the lorry's driver was safe and well. He added that officers from the force were in attendance along with the fire service.

