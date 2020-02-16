Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Ferry users waiting to board watched with trepidation as the ship lurched from side to side

The crew of a CalMac ferry have been praised for their skill as dramatic footage showed the vessel struggling to berth in stormy seas.

MV Caledonian Isles was trying to get into Ardrossan harbour during high winds on Friday.

Managing director Robbie Drummond said: "All credit to the skill of our masters and one to consider for those pressing CalMac to take more risk.

Safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority."

Skip Twitter post by @Robbie_Calmac All credit to the skill of our Masters and one to consider for those pressing CalMac to take more risk. Safety of our passengers and crew is always our top priority @CalMacFerries https://t.co/2v3abp1o70 — Robbie Drummond (@Robbie_Calmac) February 15, 2020 Report

Haulage driver William Campbell, who shot the footage, later boarded the ferry and described his journey as a "wee bit choppy".

Describing himself as Arran "born and bred" he said he was used to rough weather but speculated that some would-be visitors might have had second thoughts.

Mr Campbell took the video on Friday while waiting to take the ferry home to Arran. He said the conditions were "personally the worst I've seen it".

But being from the island, he thinks he is more used to what the sailing conditions can be like.

"A visitor would probably see it as more scary", he added.

'Enough was enough'

Mr Campbell, who took the video from the cab of his lorry, said it's "easier not to be scared of it when you grow up with it".

He said the boat did go back to Arran, but the sailing was delayed until 19:30.

"Obviously the captain decided enough was enough," he said.

"It's just island life", he added.

Mr Campbell, 48, said the video showed why masters sometimes decide not to sail, even though conditions look far less severe at the Arran end of the journey.

"You kinda think is the captain just going to say it's not going to sail and I'll be stuck?

"I was quite glad when we managed to load up and get going - especially on a Friday night, you like to get home."

He conceded that even as an experienced passenger he found the "choppy" crossing made him feel seasick.