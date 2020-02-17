Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The body of Ryan Richardson was discovered at his flat in Kilmany Drive

A man who bludgeoned a sleeping acquaintance to death has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Anthony Allan, 25, murdered Ryan Richardson at the victim's flat in Shettleston, Glasgow in March 2019.

He was given a life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow having been convicted of murder last month.

Prosecutors believe Allan attacked the 28-year-old with a baseball bat or similar weapon, breaking his skull into 17 pieces.

The killing happened on Kilmany Drive between 3 and 15 March 2019.

During Allan's trial last month, the court heard the pair were known to each other and had been in regular contact.

Mr Richardson's body was found in his living room after worried family raised the alarm, having not heard from him for more than a week.

Police found he had suffered "extensive" fractures to his skull and cheekbone as well as bleeding on the brain.

His injuries were compared to those suffered by car-crash victim or people who had fallen from a height.

'Brutal attack'

Prosecutor Greg Farrell told jurors the Crown relied on a "number of admissions" made by Allan after the murder was reported in the media.

In one, Allan told a man: "I did it, I did it."

Allan was described as being as if "he was on a high" while talking about it.

Lord Matthews told him: "This was a brutal attack on Mr Richardson. His skull was fractured into 17 pieces as a result of at least six blows.

"It must have been obvious significant injuries would have been caused as a result of what you done."

Several of Ryan's relatives and friends were in court for the hearing.

One shouted "scumbag" as Allan was led out of the court.