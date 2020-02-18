Image copyright PA Image caption Carson was told by the judge that his offences were "serious matters"

A man caught with improvised explosive devices who claimed he was preparing for a "zombie apocalypse" has been jailed for four years.

James Carson, 36, was arrested following a raid at his flat in Dunoon, Argyll and Bute.

Last month, he admitted a charge under the Explosive Substances Act and having an air rifle without a firearms certificate.

Bomb disposal experts responded to the alert in December 2018.

Police discovered a number of "devices" consisting of cardboard tubes wrapped in cling film with green wire sticking out the top.

There was also a plastic toy box wrapped in tape which held cables, batteries and a wooden peg all packaged together. An air rifle was also found.

'Dangerous'

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Stacey told Carson: "These are serious matters.

"There is an absence of any information about connections to any criminal enterprise.

"However, these items are dangerous and even if you didn't intend to use them, other people could get to them."

Prosecutor Owen Mullan said: "Officers were concerned the items - particularly the tubes - were, in fact, improvised explosive devices (IEDs)."

A specialist bomb disposal team was called to Carson's flat and the tubes were found to hold ball-bearings, a safety fuse and parts from fireworks described as "low explosives".

'Nuclear disaster'

As a search continued, other items were also discovered including wire connectors and detonators, which were described as "components" relevant in the use of IEDs.

The court heard any possible explosion would result in the ball-bearings ejecting from the tubes - risking injury to anyone nearby.

Police also found an air rifle fitted with an item designed to increase the velocity of the weapon.

Carson, who is originally from Northern Ireland, later admitted he had bought fireworks as he was gathering "certain items" in case "something disastrous" occurred.

Mr Mullan added: "In that event, he would be able to look after himself and his partner.

"He described the explosives as being fireworks that had fallen apart and he tried to put them back together.

"When asked what sort of event, he said it was 'like a nuclear disaster or zombie apocalypse...something like that'."

'Walter Mitty character'

Carson said the items were to be a "deterrent" should the couple have to "camp out somewhere".

He insisted he had no intention of "harming anyone else".

Carson admitted a charge under the Explosive Substances Act as well as having the air rifle without a firearms certificate.

Defence counsel Kevin McCallum said: "This arose because of his belief in a Doomsday scenario. It is nothing more sinister.

"It is all to do with his involvement in that community.

"My dealing with him makes me think he's a kind of Walter Mitty character."