A young man has been taken to hospital after he was found unconscious in a North Lanarkshire street.

The incident took place about 16:20 in Gartsherrie Road next to Coatbridge Sunnyside railway station.

The station and its car park were closed as a result with ScotRail passengers advised to use stops at Blairhill or Coatdyke instead.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the force's investigation was ongoing.