A taxi driver is to stand trial accused of murdering a man by knocking him down with his car before driving over his head and body.

Derek McClinton, 49, is accused of killing Craig Kearney in East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, on 5 March 2017.

Prosecutors allege he drove off without getting medical help for Mr Kearney, 24, and continued his shift.

Amateur footballer Mr Kearney, of Neilston, East Renfrewshire, was found lying in the road and later died.

Mr McClinton, of East Kilbride, faces a separate charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Donald Findlay, QC, defending, pled not guilty on his behalf during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

Judge Lord Arthurson set a trial due to begin in October. Bail for Mr McClinton was continued.