A man has been arrested over the death of another man at a house in Ayr.

Emergency services were called to a property in Marigold Square at about 16:00 on 8 February.

Morgan Dunn, 34, was found seriously injured and died at the scene.

Police said a 26-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Thursday.