Man arrested over death of 34-year-old in Ayr
- 20 February 2020
A man has been arrested over the death of another man at a house in Ayr.
Emergency services were called to a property in Marigold Square at about 16:00 on 8 February.
Morgan Dunn, 34, was found seriously injured and died at the scene.
Police said a 26-year-old man had been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Thursday.