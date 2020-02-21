Image caption The incident happened outside the Marks and Spencer store in Argyle Street

Two women have been taken to hospital after a Marks and Spencer sign fell on them in Glasgow city centre.

The incident happened outside the store on Argyle Street at about 14:55. One local shop worker described hearing a loud bang.

Police said the women had been taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Their conditions are not known.

The sign is understood to have blown down in high winds. The Health and Safety Executive has been informed.