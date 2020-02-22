Image copyright Google Image caption The fire broke out at flats in Killearn Street

A 31-year-old woman has been left with serious injuries following a fire in Glasgow.

The blaze broke out in the stairwell of flats in Killearn Street, in the Possilpark area of the city, on Thursday night.

The injured woman remains in hospital.

Police said they were working with the fire service to identify the cause of the blaze.