A search of the River Clyde is being carried out after the belongings of a missing 22-year-old woman were found.

Emily Hope, from Jordanhill in Glasgow, was last seen at about 02:00 on Saturday when she left the Mango nightclub.

CCTV shows that she was last seen near the Tradeston Bridge and some of her personal belongings have been found nearby.

Specialist search teams, including the marine unit, have been called in.

Ms Hope is described as being white, about 5ft 3in tall and of slim build. She wears glasses and has shoulder-length brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a red jacket, a black and white top, grey trousers and red shoes.

Insp Gavin Smith said: "I would ask anyone who has seen Emily in Glasgow City Centre or the Tradeston area to contact officers."