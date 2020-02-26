Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The £575m Queen Elizabeth University Hospital complex in Glasgow opened in 2015

A health board is taking legal action against three companies over "technical issues" with the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital complex in Glasgow.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde published the summons, which seeks to recoup losses and damages, online.

The legal action follows multiple problems at the QEUH since it opened in 2015, ranging from water contamination to fungal infections.

One of the firms, Multiplex, said it is "extremely disappointed" with the move.

The summons sets out where NHSGGC's requirements were "not met in either design, commissioning or building stages" in 11 specific areas.

These include the water system, ventilation, toughened glazing, doors and an atrium roof.

The campus is the site of both the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital and the Royal Hospital for Children Glasgow.

Last year the health board was placed in special measures by the Scottish government amid criticism of its infection control procedures.

It followed the deaths of two children who had both been patients on a ward affected by water contamination.

Jane Grant, the board's chief executive, said: "We would assure patients and their families that patient safety is paramount and that patient care at the two hospitals is of a high standard.

"Our staff strive at all times to provide high quality care and I would like to thank them for their continued professionalism and dedication during this time.

"Whilst we are now taking legal action on a number of design and installation issues, it is important to stress that the hospitals continue to provide safe and effective care."

Ms Grant said a "significant amount of work" has taken taken place to address issues with the water supply and ventilation.

'Distress'

She added: "We know that patients, families and staff have been caused concern as the issues have emerged and I am sorry for any distress caused.

"As the matters are now the subject of court proceedings, we are not in a position to comment further."

In a statement, the board of Multiplex said: "Multiplex is extremely disappointed that some five years after the completion of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, which was delivered on time, on budget, and fully certified before its handover, the Greater Glasgow Health Board has now decided to issue legal proceedings against Multiplex, its design consultants and other professional advisors.

"We are currently reviewing the terms of the claim with our advisors and will be providing a response in due course."

The company said it was treating the matters raised with "utmost seriousness" and said it would continue to work "openly, proactively and transparently" with the board on the complex.

BBC Scotland has approached the other companies mentioned in the summons, Capita Property and Infrastructure Ltd and Currie and Brown UK Limited, for comment.