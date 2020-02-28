Copenhagen scorer Michael Santos charged after Celtic win
Copenhagen goal scorer Michael Santos has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a police officer during their win over Celtic.
He was allegedly involved in an altercation as his side celebrated their second goal on Thursday night.
Santos and a member of the Copenhagen staff have been charged in connection with the incident.
Police Scotland confirmed two men - aged 26 and 42 - had been reported to the procurator fiscal.