Police have confirmed a body found on the Isle of Bute is that of a man who disappeared three months ago.

Paul Connolly, 45, was reported missing from the island in November and his remains were found near the village of Kingarth on 2 February.

Chief Insp Douglas Wilson said: "Our thoughts are very much still with Paul's family and friends."

The officer thanked members of the public who shared appeals and partner agencies who assisted in the searches.