A teenage boy had his head stamped on during a "despicable" gang attack in Glasgow city centre.

The 16-year-old was set upon at about 19:50 on Friday on Argyle Street, at its junction with Jamaica Street, near to McDonald's and KFC.

Police said the victim was dragged to the ground and seriously assaulted in the middle of the road.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Det Sgt Gordon Walker said: "This was despicable behaviour which will not be tolerated. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances leading up to the assault.

"There would have been a number of people in the area around the time of the incident and we are keen to talk to anyone who may have seen anything or who may have recorded the incident on their mobile phones."

The officer also urged anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

Police described the suspects as Asian boys, aged 15-18 and of slim build.

At the time of the incident one was wearing a green tracksuit with a black body warmer.

Another was wearing a light grey hooded top while a third had a royal blue waterproof jacket on.

Officers have not confirmed how many suspects were involved but said the others were dressed in dark tracksuits.