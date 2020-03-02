Teenage boys charged after Glasgow street murder bid
- 2 March 2020
Two teenagers have been charged in connection with an attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was attacked in Glasgow city centre.
The incident took place on Argyle Street, at its junction with Jamaica Street, at about 19:50 on Friday.
The two boys who have been charged are also aged 16. They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said inquiries into the attack continued.