An Ayrshire teenager has denied killing a 13-year-old girl by supplying her with ecstasy.

Callum Owens, of Arran Place, Irvine, is accused of the culpable homicide of Grace Handling by recklessly and unlawfully supplying a lethal drug to her in June 2018.

The 19-year-old appeared at the High Court in Glasgow.

Prosecutors state that Grace died as a consequence of ingesting the drug and that Mr Owens killed her.

She died at a house in Irvine on the day her school broke up for the summer holidays in 2018.

Mr Owens is also accused of being concerned in the supply of ecstasy from two addresses in Irvine and at Largs train station between 25 and 29 June 2018.

The teenager, who is represented by defence QC Donald Findlay, denies both charges against him.

Judge Lady Stacey set the trial date for 5 October.